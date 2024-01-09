Indore: Fraud Case Registered Against Ashok Nagar Jail Guard For Concealing Past Records

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case of fraud was filed against Vishal Bunkar, a guard at Ashok Nagar jail in Indore's MG Road police station on Monday. Bunkar was accused of not disclosing his previous dismissal during the recruitment process. He had previously served in the 14th battalion in Gwalior, where he faced suspension.

Vijay Singh Sisodia, the in-charge of MG Road police station, stated that Bunkar omitted information about his suspension in the affidavit submitted during his posting in the Ashok Nagar jail department in 2019. A case under Section 420 of the IPC has been registered against him.

