Indore: Crowded MG Road & Jawahar Marg Converted To One-Way To Improve City Traffic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you are planning to go to Rajwada, you should read about new diversions made for free flow of traffic. Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has turned two crowded roads around Rajwada markets for easing out traffic load on Rajwada and Jawahar Marg area.

The road from Bada Ganpati to Krishnapura Chhatri and from Nandlalpura to Rajmohalla is being made one-way from Monday. Vehicles can go from Nandlalpura side towards Rajmohalla but can’t take the opposite route. Similarly, vehicles can travel from Bada Ganpati side towards Krishnapura Chhatri side but can’t take the reverse route.

These diversions have been made on trial basis for a week after taking local shopkeepers and residents into confidence. If the trial turns out to be a success, the arrangement will be permanent, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said.

The 1.8 km long road from Rajmohalla to Sanjay Setu on Jawahar Marg and about 1.7 km long road from Krishnapura Bridge to Bada Ganpati on MG Road have become one-way. More than 40 link roads (small roads) connect these two major routes. Normal traffic will be possible on these link roads.

At 10 am on Monday, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, Additional Commissioner of Police Traffic Management Manish Kumar Agarwal, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic Management Arvind Tiwari and others inaugurated this arrangement.

On Sunday, Additional Police Commissioner Aggarwal had given instructions to the forces deployed in traffic management at Police Parade Ground DRP Line.

Notably, in view of the worsening traffic in the city, in a meeting held four days ago, it was decided to make some parts of MG Road and Jawahar Marg a one-way route. At present, due to the movement of vehicles in both ways on MG Road, there is traffic jam throughout the day at places like Gorakund, Rajwada, Tori Corner etc. Similarly, there is jam at Narsingh intersection and Malganj intersection on Jawahar Marg. Initially, arrangements are being made to isolate the routes for a week. After this it will be analysed and made permanent.

Such experiments have been done earlier as well

Experiments to improve the traffic system of MG Road and Jawahar Marg have already been done. Jawahar Marg is being made a one-way route for the first time whereas MG Road has already been made one-way. There was only a one-way road from Gorakund intersection to Rajwada, but after the widening of this road, drivers automatically started going from Rajwada to Gorakund via Khajuri Bazar. After isolating this route from Monday, there is hope of getting relief from the problem of jam.