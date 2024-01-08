 MP: Manawar CMO Suspended Over 'Negligence' In Arrangements At Night Shelters Amid Rising Cold
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Representative Image

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has suspended Santhosh Chouhan, Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) of Manawar in Dhar District over inadequate arrangements in the night shelter homes amid dipping temperature. During his suspension period, his headquarters will be at divisional Joint Director, Urban Administration and Development Indore.

He will get the life maintenance amount for the Municipal council, Manawar.

The suspension order was issued by Commissioner, Urban and Development, Bharat Yadav. In the suspension order, Chouhan has been accused of not following the department directives to make the necessary arrangements for protection from cold in the winter season.

The order says that as there were no adequate arrangements at Rain Basera (Night Shelter Home), there is resentment among the local people. Moreover, he has been also accused of not solving the complaints (in immediate manner) registered at CM Help Line. This is taking a toll on the image of the department.

The order says that as Chouhan is not taking interest in government duty and showing negligence towards his duty, hence he is being suspended under section 86 of Madhya Pradesh Municipality Act 1961 and rule 36 (1) of Madhya Pradesh Municipality Service (execution) rule 1973.

