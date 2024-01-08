MP Horror: Stray Dog Spotted Carrying Fetus In Jaw In Neemuch

Pimpri Chinchwad Gripped By Stray Dog Menace: NCP Chief Spokesperson Madhav Patil Demands Urgent Action | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific sight, a stray dog was spotted carrying a fetus in its jaw in Madhya Pradesh's Neemush district on Monday. The incident was reported from Vinobaganj locality on Moolchand Marg in Neemuch. The shocking sight immediately drew a crowd of curious onlookers.

The house belonged to Vijay Kumar, a resident of Vinobaganj, and falls under the jurisdiction of the Neemuch Cantonment police station.

The family, shocked at the discovery, alerted neighbors, and an Anganwadi assistant conducted a survey. The assistant promptly informed senior officers and the police about the unusual situation.

Cantonment police swiftly arrived, took custody of the fetus, and sent it to Neemuch district hospital for a postmortem. A crowd gathered at the scene upon hearing about the distressing find.

Initial reports suggest the fetus is a girl, likely discarded in a drain the previous night. The fetus is estimated to be four to five months old. The police are actively investigating, and further details are expected after the postmortem report.

Vimla Merha, an Anganwadi assistant from Ward No. 15, recounted receiving information during her survey about the dog carrying the fetus. She promptly informed authorities, leading to the police's intervention and the transportation of the fetus to the district hospital.