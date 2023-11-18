Madhya Pradesh Votes: Malwa - Nimar Reports Brisk Voting 

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch district recorded 81.19 per cent voting with maximum 83.63 per cent in Jawad assembly constituency, followed by Manasa and Neemuch with 81.22 and 79.22 per cent respectively.

There is a direct contest between Congress and BJP on all three assembly seats of Neemuch district. However, Puranmal Ahir's emergence as a strong contender in the Javad assembly seat has added an interesting twist to the direct contest between Congress and BJP in Neemuch district.

With his growing popularity, Ahir poses a significant challenge not only to the BJP but also to the Congress, making the electoral dynamics even more unpredictable.

Manasa 81.22

Neemuch 79.22

Jawad 83.63

Mandsaur Reports 77.69% Voter Turnout, Malhargarh Leads With 80.31%

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur district has shown active voter participation by recording a 77.69% turnout by 5 pm. The highest turnout of 80.31% was noted in the Malhargarh assembly. The district set up 1,133 polling booths, including 305 sensitive ones and 35 model polling stations.

Notably, three out of four assembly seats in Mandsaur witnessed a direct clash between BJP and Congress. Malhargarh assembly featured a triangular contest with an independent candidate.

However, a glitch occurred when the EVM machine at booth number 205 in Rinda village, Malhargarh assembly, malfunctioned. Voting kicked off with enthusiasm in both urban and rural areas, with long queues and citizens of all ages participating, including 112-year-old Bhuvani Bai Kishanlal and 100-year-old Dhapu Bai Soni.

First-time voters especially the youth showed great enthusiasm. Pink polling stations designed for women received attention and appreciation for providing essential facilities.

Despite a few technical glitches in EVM machines at isolated locations, prompt resolutions ensured the smooth continuation of the voting process. Mandsaur district continues to be a dynamic hub of civic engagement and electoral fervour as the day progresses.

Mandsaur 75.21%

Malhargarh 81.88%

Suwasra 77.59%

Garoth 77.83%

Guna District Records 78.77%; Highest 82.16% In Raghogarh

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna district recorded 78.77 per cent voting till 5 pm with highest 82.16 per cent voting recorded in Raghogarh assembly constituency.

The lowest turnout was 71.54 per cent in Guna assembly. With large number of voters standing in queue outside the polling booths, voting at many places continued even after the stipulated time limit.

Here in Guna, this time there is a direct contest between Congress and BJP in 4 assembly seats of Guna district.

Bamori 78.12

Guna 68.64

Chachoura 74.92

Raghogarh 78.36

