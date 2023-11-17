Video: Ratlam Cong Candidate Seeks Blessings Of 'Fakira Baba' Who Repeatedly Slaps Him Using His Slippers Ahead Of MP Elections 2023

Congress candidate from Ratlam, Paras Saklecha, seeks 'chappal' blessings ahead of MP elections 2023 | X

Bhopal: It is often said that a politician will leave no stone unturned to ensure a victory in the polls. The state of Madhya Pradesh votes for a new assembly on Friday (November 17). Meanwhile, in the run-up to the polls, political candidates from various parties have tried to woo the voters as well as influencers from all fields to ensure that they achieve the objective of winning the elections.

In a similar incident, a Congress candidate from Ratlam, Paras Saklecha was seen willingly and happily getting slapped by "chappals" of an elderly person. However, this was no ordinary beating for the poll candidate as the elderly man seen slapping the Congress candidate is widely regarded as a Godman in the local area and is quite popular.

The elderly man in the video, famously known as "Fakira Babaji", is in demand by the people and politicians this polling season as he is believed to "have wish-fulfilling" powers.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, the Congress candidate is seen bowing to the Baba, while he slaps him with a chappal right, left and center. However, the candidate happily takes the "slipper slaps" without any fuss and even thanks the Baba for his blessings or "slipper slaps."

Voting begins for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls

Voting for Madhya Pradesh's all 230 assembly seats began at 7 am today. The voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm, except in the Baihar, Lanji, and Parswara assembly seats of Balaghat district and some booths in Mandla and Dindori districts, where voting will be held until 3 pm.

BJP is looking to retain power in the state where it has ruled for almost 18 of the past 20 years. Meanwhile, the Congress is keen to remove the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government from Madhya Pradesh.