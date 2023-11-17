MP Election 2023: Chhatarpur BJP Candidate Arvind Pateria Booked For Attack On Congress' Vikram Singh

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against Collector Sandeep JR, SP Amit Sanghi and BJP candidate Arvind Pateria and his supporters, following an alleged gun firing on Congress candidate Vikram Singh in the Chhatarpur constituency on Friday.

The Khajuraho police station has invoked Sections 302, 307, 147, 149, 294, and 506, after the attack on Congress candidate Vikram Singh Natiraja and the tragic death of his driver and supporter Salman.

Vikram Singh Natiraja escaped an alleged gunfire by BJP workers on Thursday night, while his driver died in the incident. The incident was related to Rajnagar assembly area number 50 in Chhatarpur. Natiraja accused supporters of BJP candidate Arvind Pateria of attempting murder. He stated that BJP workers had tried to run him over and fired gunshots. Although Natiraja narrowly escaped, his driver Salman succumbed to bullet injuries.

Natiraja, along with his supporters, approached the police station and filed a complaint against the accused BJP leaders.

