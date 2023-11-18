Madhya Pradesh Votes: Malwa - Nimar Reports Brisk Voting 

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In Dhar district, Dharampuri constituency where two-time MLA and Congress candidate Panchilal Meda is taking on BJP’s Kalusingh Thakur saw bumper voting.

As per the data available till 5 pm, constituency witnessed a 77 per cent turnout. When it comes to over-all Dhar district, 72.35 per cent voters used their franchise. There was enthusiasm among voters, especially the first-time voters, throughout the day.

Despite the lengthy queues, citizens remained determined and patient, displaying a strong commitment to exercising their democratic rights. The high turnout and unwavering enthusiasm demonstrated the importance people placed on their voices being heard in this election.

In Dhar, there is a direct contest between BJP and Congress candidates in all seven assembly constituencies.

However, the presence of one independent in the Dharampuri seat and one AAP candidate in Manawar seat have made the election triangular.

Sardarpur 73.2

Gandhwani 67.01

Kukshi 71.32

Manawar 73.37

Dharampuri 77

Dhar 74.34

Badnawar 70.52

Over 72.64% In Burhanpur District; Nepanagar Stands First With 74.92%

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In Burhanpur district, over 72.64 per cent voting was recorded till 5 pm with 74.92 per cent voting in Nepanagar and 70.78 per cent in Burhanpur assembly constituency.

Notably, Burhanpur assembly constituency witnessed a tough contest after Harshvardhan Singh Chouhan, son of yesteryear BJP stalwart Nandkumar Singh Chouhan, and AIMIM candidate Nafees Mansha entered the poll fray.

There is more enthusiasm among the people of Nepanagar than that of Burhanpur, and the high voter turnout demonstrates the strong civic engagement and commitment to democracy among its residents.

Voters’ List Chaos, 2,500 Names Missing

Over 2,500 voters in Burhanpur are upset because their names were left off from the voters’ list after the panchayat elections. This issue also affected Emagird panchayat, leading to complaints to the administration and AIMIM.

The missing names caused a stir, prompting a big police presence to handle the situation. AIMIM district president Zaheer Uddin Shaikh revealed that 2,500 names were missing, even though these people had just voted in the panchayat elections.

Similar problems were reported in urban areas, affecting municipal corporation elections. Complaints were made to the Election Commission and affected individuals like Mohammad Salim and Sheikh Sameer shared their experiences. In Azad Nagar, police stepped in to control the situation.

Nepanagar 74.91

Burhanpur 70.78

