MP Election 2023: 103-Year-Old Mangilal Beniwal Inspires By Casting Vote

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Setting an example before others, 103-year-old Mangilal Beniwal from Khategaon assembly constituency in Dewas district cast his vote at polling booth No 176 on Mandi Prang of Municipal Council Khategaon. He arrived at the polling booth early in the morning, accompanied by his family members, who were equally excited to exercise their democratic rights. As he marked his choice on the electronic voting machine, Mangilal Beniwal served as an inspiration to many others, proving that age is no barrier when it comes to participating in the electoral process.

Meanwhile, necessary arrangements were made at all the polling stations in the district for the convenience of the voters. Ramps, drinking water, lights, toilets, and wheel chairs were arranged at the polling stations so that the disabled people could vote easily.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)