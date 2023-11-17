 MP Election 2023: 116-Year-Old Nana Bheel Walks To Polling Booth
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Election 2023: 116-Year-Old Nana Bheel Walks To Polling Booth

MP Election 2023: 116-Year-Old Nana Bheel Walks To Polling Booth

The spirited centenarian defied age and physical challenges, personally reaching the polling station to exercise his right to vote.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
article-image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The 116-year-old Nana Bheel cast his vote during the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in the Pansemal assembly on Friday. Nana Bheel, recognised as one of the oldest voters, made the journey to booth number 225 in Gawadi village along with his family members to participate in the democratic process.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: 'No School, No Vote, Zero Vote Cast As Locals Boycott Polling In Morena Village
article-image

The spirited centenarian defied age and physical challenges, personally reaching the polling station to exercise his right to vote. Nana Bheel's commitment to the electoral process serves as an inspiring example, emphasizing the importance of civic engagement across all age groups.

Barwani, witnessing a significant voter turnout, has become the backdrop for this remarkable feat. As citizens actively participate in shaping the future through the ballot, Nana Bheel's dedication highlights the inclusive nature of the democratic process, welcoming the voices of even the oldest members of the community.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: From 95-year-old To First Time Voters; State Elects Its Representatives Today
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: Digvijaya, Scindia, Jitu Patwari, Other Ministers & MLAs Cast Votes

MP Elections 2023: Digvijaya, Scindia, Jitu Patwari, Other Ministers & MLAs Cast Votes

MP Elections 2023: 60.4% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; Malwa Districts Top Tally, Bhopal Worst With 45.3%

MP Elections 2023: 60.4% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; Malwa Districts Top Tally, Bhopal Worst With 45.3%

MP Election 2023: 116-Year-Old Nana Bheel Walks To Polling Booth

MP Election 2023: 116-Year-Old Nana Bheel Walks To Polling Booth

MP Elections 2023: 'Celebrations In Pakistan If Any Other Party Wins', Says BJP's Narottam Mishra;...

MP Elections 2023: 'Celebrations In Pakistan If Any Other Party Wins', Says BJP's Narottam Mishra;...

MP Elections 2023: Khargone Woman Dies Of Heart Attack At Booth; Machine Glitch Halts Voting For 40...

MP Elections 2023: Khargone Woman Dies Of Heart Attack At Booth; Machine Glitch Halts Voting For 40...