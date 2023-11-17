MP Election 2023: 116-Year-Old Nana Bheel Walks To Polling Booth

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The 116-year-old Nana Bheel cast his vote during the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in the Pansemal assembly on Friday. Nana Bheel, recognised as one of the oldest voters, made the journey to booth number 225 in Gawadi village along with his family members to participate in the democratic process.

The spirited centenarian defied age and physical challenges, personally reaching the polling station to exercise his right to vote. Nana Bheel's commitment to the electoral process serves as an inspiring example, emphasizing the importance of civic engagement across all age groups.

Barwani, witnessing a significant voter turnout, has become the backdrop for this remarkable feat. As citizens actively participate in shaping the future through the ballot, Nana Bheel's dedication highlights the inclusive nature of the democratic process, welcoming the voices of even the oldest members of the community.

