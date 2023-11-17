MP Election 2023: 'No School, No Vote, Zero Vote Cast As Locals Boycott Polling In Morena Village

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): As people queued up to cast their votes across the state on Friday, a polling booth in Morena's Badaura village wore a deserted look. Over 500 rural voters have boycotted voting at polling booth number 301 over lack of school in the area . "No school, no vote," the villagers clearly expressed their intention.

According to the locals, they demanded the reopening of the primary school which is closed since 10 years, but no changes have been made for the same, following to which the villagers decided of not casting their votes, until and unless the school reopens.

Residents explained that over 300 children from their village are studying in other villages due to the absence of a school, causing them significant difficulties. Despite repeated appeals to district authorities and politicians about the demand for the reopening of the closed school, they have been misled with false assurances. All villagers have united in their decision not to cast their votes.

Upon hearing the news of the boycott at the Badaura polling booth, officials from the Vanmor Tehsil reached the location with their staff, attempting to persuade the villagers to vote, but the villagers remained unwilling to participate.

