 MP Elections 2023: NRI Couple From USA Prepones Travel To Home Town Shajapur To Cast Their Votes
The couple, Avi Dubey and his wife Pragati Dubey reside in Seattle, America.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): People are showing great keenness to exercise their franchise in the assembly elections. A couple from USA arrived home town Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur to cast their votes on Friday.

Avi Dubey and his Pragati Dubey came all the way from Seattle to cast their vote. Avi works as a software engineer in USA and the couple was scheduled to visit their home town in December, however, they pre-poned their trip so they can participate in the state elections.

Avi Dubey along with his family members reached the polling station located at Police Lines of Shajapur assembly constituency, where he along with his wife and parents exercised their franchise.

