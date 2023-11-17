 MP Elections 2023: Indore Man Casts Vote With Toe; Elderly Ditch Vote From Home, Arrive Booth On Wheel Chair
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
Vikram Agnihotri | Pic by: Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A rare moment was witnessed at a polling booth in Indore when a specially-abled man-- in the absence of his both the hands, pressed the EVM button with his feet to cast his vote.

Emerging as an inspiration, Vikram Agnihotri, who had lost both his hands in a accident at a young age, arrived at the booth in Vijay Nagar area and exercised his franchise smilingly.

Ashalata Lokre

Ashalata Lokre | FP Photo

Similarly, senior citizens of the city ditched polling booths and arrived on wheel chairs to exercise the franchise and celebrate the biggest festival of democracy.

96-year-old Ashalata Lokre, who has exercised her franchise in every election held in India since 1952 gave her vote in Sudama Nagar polling station 207, Assembly Constituency No. 4. 

article-image

Free Poha, Pop-Corn For Early Voters

In Indore, voters were encouraged to cast votes early as they were offered free poha at the famous Chappan Dukan. 20 early voters also received free popcorns at PVR INOX cinemas. 

FP Photo

Similarly, 77-year-old Salakram Raghuvanshi came to the polling booth in a wheelchair to cast his vote and said that it is his responsibility to vote.

Pritamlal Bhagtaria

Pritamlal Bhagtaria | FP Photo

Talking to Free Press, 85-year-old Pritamlal Bhagtaria said, “85 is just a number, I always stay excited to cast my vote and that is why I didn't take the opportunity of casting the vote at home,”

3 generations vote together

Vyas family

Vyas family | FP Photo

The three generations of Vyas family also came to vote together. The grandmother Sharda Vyas is an octogenarian and she had the opportunity to cast the vote from home, but she was so excited for elections that she came to the polling station at Softvision College in Vijay Nagar. 

Results for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections will be declared on December 3. 

article-image

