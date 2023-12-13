Madhya Pradesh: Teachers Thrash Dean Of Ratlam Medical College Over Delivery Case, Booked

Madhya Pradesh: Its Dean Vs MTA At Ratlam Medical College | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A case of assault and manhandling between the dean of Dr Lakshminarayan Pandey Government Medical College of Ratlam and medical teachers (doctors) was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district. Following this, local police, acting on the report of the dean, registered a case against three doctors of the college. In retaliation, medical teachers have opened a front against the dean and called for a strike demanding his removal.

As per the local police, the matter was reported on Tuesday late in the evening. As per the police, college dean Dr Jitendra Gupta and his wife Dr Rekha Gupta rushed to the Industrial Area police station on Tuesday night and lodged their complaints, claiming that they were manhandled and assaulted by three medical teachers (doctors) at their official residence in the Professor Building situated on the medical college campus.

Dr Gupta in his complaint, claimed that on Tuesday, the wife of Dr Rahul Meda, an associate professor (Anesthesia) of the Medical College, had a delivery in the college itself. Dr Meda got the delivery done without informing the head of the department and shifted her to a private ward without any prior permission. The said private ward was closed due to the absence of any kind of facility.

Therefore, Dr Gupta had asked Dr Meda to shift his wife to the maternity ward instead of the private ward.

According to Dr Gupta, he and his wife, Rekha Gupta were at their residence at around 8.10 pm when the doorbell of the house rang. When he opened the door, Professor Dr Praveen Singh Baghel, Dr Shailendra Dawar and Dr Shailendra Chauhan, posted in the Medical College, were standing in front of him.

Dr Gupta claimed that the three doctors barged into their house after having an argument over shifting the staff's family from the private ward and started assaulting him.

On the complaint of Dr Gupta, the Industrial Area Police has registered a case against Dr Baghel, Dr Dawar, and Dr Chauhan.

Strike announced until removal of dean

On the other hand, Medical Teachers Association (MTA) president Dr Baghel and other doctors also reached the police station. They filed a written complaint against dean Dr Gupta at the police station. The doctors also raised slogans against the dean and demanded his removal.

The association alleges that Dr Meda's wife has been harassed by the dean ever since she gave birth in the maternity ward. He said, "How did Dr Meda admit his wife to the hospital without asking him?"

Dr Gupta gave verbal instructions to the nursing staff not to give injections or medicines to Dr Meda's wife. Troubled by this, Dr Meda had to take his wife to another hospital.

According to the MTA, when the office bearers came to talk to dean Dr Gupta about this, he started abusing under the influence of alcohol.

MTA alleges that Dr Gupta, using his influence, has filed a false complaint against Dr Baghel, Dr Dawar and Dr Chauhan.

All medical teachers are hurt by this dictatorial attitude and have decided to remain on an indefinite strike until removal of Dr Gupta from the post of dean.