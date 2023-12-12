Madhya Pradesh: Teachers, Students Of Home Science College Sign In Hindi | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Home Science Post Graduate Degree College in Narmadapuram held a programme as part of the festival of Indian languages. The name of the event held by the college was ‘Meri Matri Bhasha, Mera Hastakshar’ (my mother tongue, my signature) in two phases.

In the first phase, the students and staff of the college put their signatures in Hindi to honour their mother tongue. The second phase of the event was dedicated to Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati.

Principal of the college Kamini Jain also signed in Hindi and paid tributes to Bharati. Bharati, who spoke about Indian philosophy and patriotism, was also a journalist who expressed and raised revolutionary sentiments love for the country through his write-ups in Chakravarty and India newspapers.

Head of Hindi Department Pushpa Dubey threw light on the life and works of Bharati.

Besides patriotism and Indian philosophy, he spoke about women empowerment in his works, Dubey said, adding although he was a Tamil poet he supported Hindi to become the national language.

Shruti Gokhale presented some translated works of Bharati. The teachers and the students of the college were present at the function.