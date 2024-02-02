Madhya Pradesh: Man From Ujjain Duped Of ₹50K By Runaway Bride In Khandwa |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In Khandwa district, yet another case of a runaway bride came to light before her wedding ceremony. The incident left the family and friends in shock and confusion, as they were unaware of the reason for her sudden disappearance. An investigation has been launched by the police to locate the missing bride and determine the motives behind her escape.

According to reports, the runaway bride conned a man from Ujjain of Rs 50,000. She and her accomplices lured the man into a court marriage and cleverly took the money from him by asking him to go shopping at Sarafa bazaar.

As soon as she got the opportunity, the bride disappeared with the cash, citing a need to use the restroom. The victim and his family realized they had been deceived and filed a complaint with the police. The authorities are now investigating the case and trying to apprehend the bride and her accomplices while also recovering the stolen money.

The in-charge of the Kotwali police station, Balram Rathore, stated that they received the complaint and have begun their investigation. They are currently reviewing CCTV footage and have identified the man who introduced the bride to the victim.

The complaint was filed by Babudas, a resident of Bhuvasa village in Ujjain district, who had come to Khandwa Court for his marriage.

He claimed that he had discussed the marriage with some people in Khalwa block five days ago. The bride was introduced to him by some acquaintances from a nearby village, and it was decided to have a court marriage on Thursday. As per their agreement, Babudas and his family arrived at Khandwa Court, where the bride and her companions were already present.

However, the bride said that they were running late, and the wedding would take place the next day. She then asked Babudas to go shopping for the marriage, and he agreed. They went to Sarafa market, where Babudas handed over Rs 50,000 to the bride for shopping.

To avoid suspicion, the bride and the victim were alone. After some time, she said she needed to use the restroom and disappeared with the money.

When the victim and his family tried to contact her or her accomplices, they found that their phones were switched off. It was then that they realized they had been cheated. Babudas stated in his complaint that they are now relying on the police for justice.