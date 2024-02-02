Viral Video: Gwalior ASP Catches Fit Elderly Couple Begging On The Pretext Of Disability (WATCH) | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior ASP Amit Meena (Additional Superintendent of Police) exposed a fit elderly couple begging on the pretext of disability at the district's Gola Ka Mandir intersection on Thursday night. He also made a video of the incident which has gone viral on social media.

In fact, on Thursday night while patrolling near Gola Ka Mandir intersection, ASP Meena noticed an elderly couple begging next to a car. As the couple seemed suspicious, he stopped his car aside and called the beggar near him.

‘Fooled people for food’

Later, when ASP Meena asked the beggar to show his disability, he refused and retracted. This made the cops' suspicion grow deeper. Also, the woman with the beggar started to plead and said it was not right to insult someone like this. Only when the ASP threatened to send him behind the bars, the man showed his hands and legs which were working perfectly fine.

After the beggar’s reality was disclosed, he said that he was pretending to be disabled for the sake of food. After revealing the truth, the person started apologizing to the ASP holding his feet.

The ASP condemned the beggar for fooling people and also posted the video on social media to spread awareness about such incidents. Now the video is going viral on social media and people are appreciating the act of ASP Amit Meena. All police station in-charges have also been directed to be cautious about such incidents in future to avoid various kinds of crime.