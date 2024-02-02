 MP: Jabalpur GRP Recovers Goods Worth ₹3 Lakh, 16 Suitcases & Expensive Watches From 62-Year-Old Thief
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Jabalpur GRP Recovers Goods Worth ₹3 Lakh, 16 Suitcases & Expensive Watches From 62-Year-Old Thief

MP: Jabalpur GRP Recovers Goods Worth ₹3 Lakh, 16 Suitcases & Expensive Watches From 62-Year-Old Thief

It is said that being old enough, the elderly was easily able to mingle with people due to which he was never suspected.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
MP: Jabalpur GRP Recovers Goods Worth ₹3 Lakh, 16 Suitcases & Expensive Watches From 62-Year-Old Thief | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a strange incident, a 62-year-old man was arrested for habitual stealing of goods and valuables from the passengers of AC coach, said the Jabalpur GRP (Government Railway Police) on Friday.

In fact, a matter of theft has come to light from Jabalpur Railway Station in which a 62-year-old man used to steal goods and valuables from the passengers of AC coaches. It is said that being old enough, the elderly was easily able to mingle with people due to which he was never suspected by them.

FP Photo

The Government Railway Police informed that the accused is a resident of Seoni, who also used to live in Beauharbagh of Jabalpur. Gold and silver jewellery worth 3 lakhs including 16 suitcases and many expensive watches have been recovered from the accused and currently, he is under arrest. There are theft cases registered against the accused in the past also.

FP Photo

Read Also
MP: Guv Mangubhai Patel Discusses Challenges Before NEP-2020 At Ujjian's Vikram University
article-image

Passengers used to ignore him considering him elderly

While interrogating, the elderly told that the accused stole from the passengers while they were sleeping. The passengers were never much cautious as they thought that he was an elderly man and he will not cause any harm.

FP Photo

The police have taken action to seize dozens of suitcases including precious gold and silver jewellery from the possession of the old man. The police is now interrogating the accused about other thefts.

Read Also
MP: Class 9 Student Assaulted, Paraded Naked In Classroom By Seniors In Jabalpur School; Probe On
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Hot Days, Cool Nights Ahead; Day Temperature To Reach 30°C In Bhopal, Indore,...

MP Weather Update: Hot Days, Cool Nights Ahead; Day Temperature To Reach 30°C In Bhopal, Indore,...

MP: Jabalpur GRP Recovers Goods Worth ₹3 Lakh, 16 Suitcases & Expensive Watches From 62-Year-Old...

MP: Jabalpur GRP Recovers Goods Worth ₹3 Lakh, 16 Suitcases & Expensive Watches From 62-Year-Old...

MP: Class 9 Student Assaulted, Paraded Naked In Classroom By Seniors In Jabalpur School; Probe On

MP: Class 9 Student Assaulted, Paraded Naked In Classroom By Seniors In Jabalpur School; Probe On

Bhopal: Primary School Girl Forced To Clean Toilet By Govt Teacher; Distressing Video Surfaces

Bhopal: Primary School Girl Forced To Clean Toilet By Govt Teacher; Distressing Video Surfaces

AIIMS Bhopal Launches India's First Transgender Clinic

AIIMS Bhopal Launches India's First Transgender Clinic