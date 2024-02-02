MP: Jabalpur GRP Recovers Goods Worth ₹3 Lakh, 16 Suitcases & Expensive Watches From 62-Year-Old Thief | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a strange incident, a 62-year-old man was arrested for habitual stealing of goods and valuables from the passengers of AC coach, said the Jabalpur GRP (Government Railway Police) on Friday.

In fact, a matter of theft has come to light from Jabalpur Railway Station in which a 62-year-old man used to steal goods and valuables from the passengers of AC coaches. It is said that being old enough, the elderly was easily able to mingle with people due to which he was never suspected by them.

FP Photo

The Government Railway Police informed that the accused is a resident of Seoni, who also used to live in Beauharbagh of Jabalpur. Gold and silver jewellery worth 3 lakhs including 16 suitcases and many expensive watches have been recovered from the accused and currently, he is under arrest. There are theft cases registered against the accused in the past also.

FP Photo

Passengers used to ignore him considering him elderly

While interrogating, the elderly told that the accused stole from the passengers while they were sleeping. The passengers were never much cautious as they thought that he was an elderly man and he will not cause any harm.

FP Photo

The police have taken action to seize dozens of suitcases including precious gold and silver jewellery from the possession of the old man. The police is now interrogating the accused about other thefts.