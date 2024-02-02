MP: Class 9 Student Assaulted, Paraded Naked In Classroom By Seniors In Jabalpur School; Probe On |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An incident of ragging has come to light from a private school in Jabalpur where a class 9 student was assaulted and paraded naked in front of the entire class by his schoolmates, said the police on Friday. A complaint regarding the matter has been lodged at Gwarighat police station of the city by the family members of the victim student, after which the police have started investigating it.

According to information, Amit Kukreja, father of the victim student, resident of APR Colony, has alleged in his complaint that his son was ragged by three students.

The victim is a student of class 9 in a private school located at Polipathar in Gwarighat police station area. On January 27, Saturday, he had gone to school as usual, where he was beaten up by three students of the school. Later, the accused stripped him naked and paraded him around the class.

Victim scared to go to school

The complainant has said that the incident has had a significant impact on the mental health of the victim and he is scared to go to school.

The victim has also alleged that when the matter was brought to the notice of the school management, they did not take any action. Moreover, the school management also refused to provide the CCTV footage of the incident.

Investigation on

Speaking on the matter, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kamal Maurya said that a written complaint has been given by APR Colony resident Amit Kukreja. Based on the complaint, a police team is going to the school and investigating the entire incident. “Along with this, parents of the students are also being called and talked to. Whatever facts emerge in the investigation, action will be taken,” he said.