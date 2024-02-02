Bhopal: Primary School Girl Forced To Clean Toilet By Govt Teacher; Distressing Video Surfaces

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A primary school girl was allegedly forced to clean toilets by a teacher at a government school in Bhopal for several days. The matter came to light after the girl confided in her family about the ongoing treatment she has been facing for many days. It's also claimed that the teacher mistreats other students too.

A video capturing the disturbing incident has emerged, depicting the young girl cleaning the toilets while the teacher intervenes and removes her from the scene. In the footage, voices can be heard expressing concern, with one individual stating, "I will complain at a very high level."

The incident is of the Government primary school located in Bhopal’s hathaikheda area. Concerned about their daughter's well-being, the family decided to escalate the issue and lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister's helpline, seeking intervention and justice.

The distressing incident sheds light on the appalling treatment meted out to the girl within the school premises. Apart from being forced into cleaning toilets, she has also reportedly faced mistreatment by the said teacher.

The authorities are investigating the matter thoroughly and will take swift action to ensure the safety and dignity of students in educational institutions.