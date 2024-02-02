Bhopal: ‘30 To 40 Drafts Had To Be Prepared For Kashi Vishwanath Corridor’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Architect Padma Shri Bimal Hasmukh Patel has said that at least 30 to 40 drafts had to be prepared for the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. Srikashi Vishwanath Dham has been developed on the banks of river Ganga and for this the administration had to buy more than 300 houses, he added. Central Vista revamp project -fame Patel was speaking at an event organised by the Institute of Internal Architect (IIA), Madhya Pradesh Chapter of The Indian Institute of Architects to mark its golden jubilee celebrations on Thursday.

Patel said when an architect prepares a plan, he or she works on some proposal or the other. “When we were planning for the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, it was finalised only after many plans were made. The corridor is nowadays one of the biggest religious and tourist destinations in the country,” he said, adding that it was implemented only after doing at least eight different types of drafting and studying at the ground level.

Earlier, there was a temple of Baba Vishwanath in the red square circle with an area of about 3,000 square feet. Due to so little space, devotees faced a lot of difficulty in darshan and worship during Sawan and on Mahashivratri. Now, the darbar of Baba Vishwanath is directly connected to Lalita Ghat, Manikarnika Ghat and Jalasen Ghat. Devotees will now be able to attend Baba Dham directly after seeing Ganga, Patel added.