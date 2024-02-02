Bhopal: Husband, Family Booked For Abetting Suicide

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Piplani police on Thursday claimed to have cracked the blind suicide case of a bank employee, which took place in October last year, and booked her husband and family for abetment to suicide.

The woman, identified as Preeti Tigga, 36, had died by suicide on her sixth wedding anniversary in October 2023.

The police had also recovered a suicide note from the spot. She and her husband David had two kids. Her husband had told the cops that she was on medications, after delivering a second baby named Austin. In the suicide note, she mentioned, “I was kept on medications, when I was in need of prayers and blessings. I have no more energy to lead life, and I am not able to endure the premature delivery of my second son. Thus, I am ending my life. David, please take care of my children.”

The probe, however, concluded that David had an extra marital affair and he, as well as his kin used to harass her mentally, due to which she slid into depression. The police said they have registered a case against David and his kin, and have begun searching for them.