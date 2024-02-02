MP: Guv Mangubhai Patel Discusses Challenges Before NEP-2020 At Ujjian's Vikram University | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C Patel participated in the session of the Central Regional Vice-Chancellor Committee constituted by Vikram University, Ujjain and University Grants Commission (New Delhi) for the implementation of National Education Policy-2020 at Golden Jubilee Auditorium at Vikram University on Friday morning.

Patel was warmly welcomed by the University staff in a traditional manner. Folk dancers and music along with the beats of dhol accompanied the Governor’s car during his arrival. After reaching the Golden Jubilee Auditorium of the university, Patel lit the lamp in front of Goddess Saraswati and inaugurated the programme.

Objective of conference

On Friday, Vice Chancellors of more than 270 government and non-government universities of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand gathered at Ujjain to review the implementation of the National Education Policy by the UGC and discuss the challenges. Vice Chancellor of Vikram University, Prof. Akhilesh Kumar Pandey is the lead coordinator of the Central Region Implementation Committee of the National Education Policy 2020.

Governor Patel departed from Bhopal at 9.45 am on February 2 and reached Ujjain Helipad at 10.35 am. He will leave for Indore airport from Ujjain helipad at 2.20 pm.