"Reflection Of 'Viksit Bharat' Can Be Seen In Interim Budget" Says Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda praising the Interim Budget 2024-25 said on Thursday that the budget reflects the image of Viksit Bharat in it.

"The budget is really good and worthy of a welcome. All poor, youth, women and farmers have been taken care of. The special thing for Madhya Pradesh is that all schemes that are running, Madhya Pradesh too will benefit from them," said Jagdish Devda.

"A reflection of 'Viksit Bharat' can be seen in the Interim Budget that has been presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman," he added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget in Parliament today (Thursday).

However, she mentioned that the full budget will be brought in July.

अमृतकाल में यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री श्रीमती निर्मला सीतारमन द्वारा प्रस्तुत अंतरिम बजट सबके विश्वास में वृद्धि करने वाला है। बजट में क्रेडिबिलिटी, कंटिन्यूटी और कनविक्शन की स्पष्टता है। प्रत्येक वर्ग और नागरिक को यह बजट हितों में… pic.twitter.com/41stU27XNK — Jagdish Devda (@JagdishDevdaBJP) February 1, 2024

"In the full budget in July, our Government will present a detailed roadmap for our pursuit of Viksit Bharat," she said.

In a landmark announcement during the presentation of the Interim Budget 2024-25, Nirmala Sitharaman revealed the government's ambitious plan to create a corpus of Rupees One Lakh Crore to propel private investment in sunrise technologies.

This corpus will herald what the Finance Minister described as a "golden era for our tech-savvy youth.

"The corpus will be established through a fifty-year interest-free loan, providing a substantial financial boost to foster innovation and research in emerging technology sectors.

Sitharaman emphasized that long-term financing or refinancing with extended tenors and low or nil interest rates will encourage the private sector to significantly upscale their efforts in research and innovation across sunrise domains.

The central government also announced a slew of measures for the promotion of green growth and renewable energy while tabling the Interim Budget 2024-2025 in Parliament on Thursday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech today, said that through rooftop solarization, one crore households will be enabled to obtain up to 300 units of free electricity every month.

This scheme followed the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the historic Pran Pratishta of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

According to the government, the benefits expected from this solarisation are savings up to Rs 15,000-18,000 crore annually for households from free solar electricity and selling the surplus to the distribution companies; charging of electric vehicles; entrepreneurship opportunities for a large number of vendors for supply and installation; and employment opportunities for the youth with technical skills in manufacturing, installation and maintenance.