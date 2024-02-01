MP: Four Bar Employees, Who Attacked Customers, Arrested

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were dragged on the road and beaten over by the beer bar employees over an issue of money. The accused even pointed revolvers at the customers here late Tuesday. A video of the incident also went viral on the social media platforms. On the basis of CCTV footage and video recording, four accused have been taken into custody while a search was on for the rest accused.

According to the information, on the Shanti Palace-Sanwanrakhedi bypass road, two youths were beaten with sticks, dragged on road and thrown on the ground. The attackers were employees of the beer bar. The youth had an argument with them over money. The incident took place outside ‘Apna Bar’ in Neelganga police station area. Mohit, a resident of Chimanganj, was seriously injured in this fight. The police took him to the District Hospital at night. He said that the accused pointed a revolver at him and beat him badly.

ASP (West) Guru Prasad Parashar said that there was a dispute regarding the payment of bill. A case under sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 324, 294 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against Ajay aka Monu Tiwari, Sonu Mali aka Mama Langda, Vikas Sanothiya, Lucky Mali, Prince, Bhaiyya Kangda, Vikas Bar and Raja.