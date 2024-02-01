Indore: Docs Demand Increase In Fund Allocation For Health Services

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors in the city are hoping that the budget pays extra attention to the health sector. The doctors have demanded upgradation of medical colleges and separate budget allocation to put a check on non-communicable diseases.

“Let’s hope the government increases health budget to 3-5 per cent of GDP. Government must earmark fixed amount for non-communicable diseases, cancer prevention and early detection, increase taxation on tobacco products as it has been proven to be an effective method for reducing its consumption.”

Dr Dilip Kumar Acharya, National Chairman, IMA Cancer & Tobacco Control Committee

“The government must increase the budget of public health. Health budget is very low and even less than in many small countries. Government must allocate more funds to the new medical colleges while old medical colleges must also be upgraded. Indian Medical Services should be established like IAS and IPS.

Dr Sanjay Londhe Physician