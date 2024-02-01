MP Weather Update: Western Disturbance In North May Lead To Showers In Central India

MP Weather Update: Mild Cold Predicted From Feb 6; Moderate Temperature Expected Throughout Month | ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): January has been chilly for Madhya Pradesh. However, there is a prediction of clouds and cold in the month of February. Meteorologists say that Western Disturbance is becoming active in North India from 3rd February. It is said to be strong. If the clouds remain low in the atmosphere, light drizzle may also occur. After the system passes, a phase of severe cold may arrive from February 6.

According to Meteorologist Prakash Dhawale, the state is currently under the influence of western disturbance. However, there is no chance of rain. Another western disturbance is coming on 3 February. After its passing, there will be a slight drop in night temperatures, which may reach near normal later.

Jabalpur was at 24.9 degrees on Wednesday

Talking about the temperature in big cities, the maximum temperature in Jabalpur on Wednesday was 24.9 degrees. Whereas, 26.5 degrees were recorded in Ujjain, 27.3 degrees in Bhopal, 26.6 degrees in Indore and 25.6 degrees in Gwalior.

Lowest temperature in Pachmarhi was 23 degrees

Pamchari was the coldest in the state on Wednesday. The maximum temperature recorded here was 23 degrees. The mercury remained below 26 degrees in Narsinghpur, Malanjkhand, Raisen, Mandla, Rewa, Guna, Khajuraho, Naugaon. The temperature in Khandwa and Khargone remained more than 30 degrees.