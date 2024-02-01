25 Lakh Women May Become Lakhpati Didi In MP: 45 Lakh Girls To Be Prevented From Cervical Cancer In State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to enhance target under Lakhpati Didi Yojana from 2 crore to 3 crore to make women self-reliant. The provision has been made in Interim Budget 2024-25 presented in Parliament on Thursday.

BJP had already announced to promote Lakhpati Didi before Assembly election held in Madhya Pradesh last year. According to the announcement, around 25 lakh women from the state may get benefitted from the scheme.

“We have plans to make 62 lakh Lakhpati Didi in next four years,” said State Project Manager, Micro Enterprise Development, SRLM, Garima Sai Sunderam.

Sitharaman also proposed a vaccination programme for girls in the age group of 9 to 14 years for prevention of cervical cancer. According to data of Women and Child Development Department, about 45 lakh girls may benefit from it in the state.

Free Press spoke to a section of women residents to know their views on the budget.

Excerpts:

More budget to control crime against women

We welcome the budget but it has lesser provisions for women. As we can see there is an increase in Female Labour Force Participation (FLFP). So, a budget should have been allocated for women farmers, agriculture workers and women working in informal sector in the urban areas. Support to women SHGs and other development activities is a positive move for women empowerment. I had wished to see more budget allotment for schemes to curb violence against women.

- Soumya Saxena, Programme Lead, ActionAid Association

Nothing in woman taxpayers’ bag

Lakhpati Didi Yojana will empower 3 crore women in the country. Nothing is in the bag of working woman taxpayer. Free vaccination for cervical cancer for girls is a much needed initiative. Youth will be empowered by self employment scheme worth 34 cr. We will have new IITs, IIMs and medical colleges soon. Domestic tourism will boost the economy. All this sounds good.

- Reenu Yadav, director, Prestige Institute of Management and Research

Marginal rise in Mission Vatsalya

I expected maternity leave benefits, emphasis on skill training for women, tax relaxations for women entrepreneurs and increased paid holidays for working mothers. What we got is marginal rise in allocation under Mission Vatsalya of Women and Child Department in Budget 24-25. Centre approved Rs 1,261 crore for financial years 2024-25 to 2025-26 to provide drones to 15,000 SHGs across states. This is good.

- Manisha Anand, entrepreneur

Food to see such a budget

Good to see that the budget focuses on poor, women, youths and farmers. Since I work with a backward community, I am happy that government will address the housing needs of middle class families. Loans worth Rs 30 crore have been given to women entrepreneurs under Mudra Yojana. I hope to see more women entrepreneurs in the field in coming years. Over all, it is a good budget. But taxpayers have got no facilities in this budget.

- Shibani Ghosh, director, Parvarish - The Museum School

Happy about Mission Shakti

Good for homemakers. It is a big relief that cooking gas price has been lowered. We hope prices of essential commodities like pulses, spices, oil, vegetables will also be decreased to maintain our home budget. I am happy to know that the Lakhpati Didi scheme has been extended and Mission Shakti will help to improve women’s safety, security and empowerment.

- Sanskriti Singh, homemaker