MP Weather Update: Hot Days, Cool Nights Ahead; Day Temperature To Reach 30°C In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain | FP Photo/ Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the very first day of February, in many cities of Madhya Pradesh, the maximum day temperature crossed 29-30 degrees, while the minimum temperature at night remained more than 10 degrees. At the same time, it was cloudy at some places. If we look at the data of the last 10 years, the nights are cold and days are hot in the month of February. There is also a trend of rain. Similar weather is expected this year as well.

In Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain, the maximum day temperature will be above 30 degrees, while at night it can remain between 10 to 14 degrees. On the contrary, the weather keeps changing in Gwalior-Jabalpur.

No possibility of rain due to western disturbance

According to IMD, Bhopal, Gwalior experiences the maximum chill in February. The temperature remains below 5 degrees at night. However, currently the minimum temperature at night is up to 14 degrees. Jabalpur is hot during the day and cold at night.

Meteorologist Prakash Dhawale said that Madhya Pradesh is currently under the influence of western disturbance. There is no possibility of rain due to this, but day and night temperatures are increasing. Another western disturbance is coming on February 3. After its passing, there will be a slight drop in night temperatures, which may reach near normal. Due to this, mild cold will be seen.