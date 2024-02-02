MP: Agniveer Aspirants To Get 360 Hours Of Free Training, Says Yadav

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that creating jobs is the priority of the government, and those aspiring for Agniveer will be imparted 360 hours of training free of cost.

Yadav has also directed the officials to create job opportunities in tourism, forest department, mining department, industries and service sector.

He made the statement at a meeting with the officials of the Chambal division on Thursday when he reviewed the law and order situation.

He said that a district-wise plan should be made to create jobs in every sector.

Apart from that, Yadav also held a road show and a public meeting.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the aim of the MP government was to provide benefits of the government’s schemes to all the people in villages, so that they may improve their standard of living.

The officials of the administration should work together to complete the task, so that the dreams of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay are realised, he said.

Yadav made the statement at the time of reviewing the progress of the government’s schemes in the Chambal division.

There are scopes for development in the Chambal division and in Morena district and the officers should resolve to work for it, Yadav said.

Yadav accompanied by Minister for Renewable Energy Department Rakesh Shukla arrived at the helipad in the morning. Speaker of the House and legislator from Dimni Narendra Singh Tomar welcomed him.

Gwalior-Ahmadabad air services begin

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav virtually took part in the inauguration of the air services between Gwalior and Ahamadabad. Akasa Airline will provide the services, after holding a meeting with the officials of the Chambal division.

CM pays tributes to martyred Jawan

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar paid tributes to martyred CRPF jawan Pawan Bhadoria. Others, who accompanied Yadav, also paid tributes to Bhadoria. The CRPF sacrificed his life in an encounter with the Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Yadav said the government and the entire state were with the family of the martyred jawan.