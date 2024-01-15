Madhya Pradesh: Hasty Marriage Ends Abruptly In Alot | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A marriage conducted under court orders on December 28, 2023, turned tumultuous as the bride attempted to escape just two days after the ceremony in Alot. Dashrat Singh of Moriya village married Shweta Gaud from Indore, raising eyebrows when it was revealed that his family had mortgaged their land to gather Rs 2 lakh for the wedding.

Read Also MP: MLA Mev Urges Mediamen To Collaborate With Govt For Devpt In Madleshwar

The bride's parents were conspicuously absent during the court marriage and the situation escalated when Shweta tried to flee. Dashrat's family alleged that intermediaries pocketed the hefty sum, leading to financial strain. Indore police intervened after Shweta's father filed a missing complaint, discovering her location in Moriya village.

Shweta, distressed, informed the police about alleged domestic violence by Dashrat, expressing her unwillingness to continue the marriage. Adding complexity to the situation, Dashrat's family accused the marriage arrangers of fraudulent practices, announcing their intention to file complaints against the concerned girl and brokers. This alarming incident underscores the perils surrounding hasty marriages and financial pressures upon rural communities.