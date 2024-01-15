MP: Special Campaign To Be Held In Narmadapuram For Revenue Collection | Representative pic

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Revenue Maha-Abhiyan is to be organized from January 15 to February 29 for quick resolution of other revenue-related problems of the common people, including linking with Aadhaar in Narmadapuram district. Collector Sonia Meena conducted a comprehensive review of the Revenue Mega Campaign at the Collectorate on Saturday. She instructed all SDMs, tehsildars, and deputy tehsildars to actively participate in the campaign.

Meena emphasized the need to resolve 100% of cases during the campaign, especially those pending due to elections and other reasons. During the meeting, Meena reviewed the progress of demarcation, transfers, and partition cases at the tehsil level. She directed tehsildars with slower progress to work diligently and ensure timely resolution.

She urged revenue officers to perform their core duties efficiently so that the services of the revenue department are not affected and people receive timely benefits. In addition, Meena conducted a detailed review of the Swamitva Yojana and instructed all SDMs and tehsildars to submit maps and link them with Aadhar to improve the implementation of the scheme. Furthermore, she issued directives for the systematic reading of revenue records during the revenue campaign. The campaign aims to achieve 100 percent resolution of cases pending for more than 6 months and resolve undisputed cases within a month.