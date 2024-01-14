MP: CM Yadav Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of Railway Training Center Worth ₹100 Cr In Ujjain; Reviews Preparations For Simhastha-2028

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed bhoomi pujan for the construction of a new railway training center worth Rs 100 crore in Maksi on Sunday. This event was part of a series of activities planned for the day.

Later, CM Yadav convened a regional review meeting at the Vikramaditya Complex to discuss the preparations for the significant Kumbh Mela in 2028 and the ongoing efforts to purify the Shipra River. Various departments presented their work plans for the Mahakumbh Simhastha-2028 event, focusing on enhancing facilities for devotees and managing the expected influx of 30 crore people from around the world.

The CM emphasized a phased approach to implementing the projects and directed officials to create detailed plans for each proposed initiative. The proposed development plan includes widening key roads, converting the Indore Road into a six-lane highway, developing the Shipra Riverfront, introducing 116 electric buses, constructing an elevated corridor from Mahamrityunjay Dwar to Triveni Sangrahalaya, building new bridges, expanding existing roads, initiating a metro rail connection between Indore and Ujjain, and investing in projects totaling seven thousand crores.

CM Yadav's goal is to complete 106 projects amounting to 5,077 crores within the next three months, enhancing the city's infrastructure and amenities.