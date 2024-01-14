Indore: Vijayvargiya, Bhargav, Gaur Start Temple Cleaning Campaign; Indore City To Have 22 Zones Instead Of 19 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MLA Malini Gaur started a symbolic cleaning campaign in temples in the city on Saturday following a call by PM Narendra Modi to start a cleaning campaign in temples across the country before January 22.

Minister Vijayvargiya started the campaign at Sai Mandir in Nanda Nagar cleaning an area of the temple. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav started the campaign at Ranjit Hanuman Mandir. MLA Malini Gaur and area corporators along with dignitaries also participated in the campaign.

Indore City to have 22 zones instead of 19

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city will now have 22 zones instead of 19, announced IMC on Saturday. Mayor-in-council had given an in-principal approval for this increase on Monday. The MiC led by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav issued instructions for naming three new zone offices.

The new zones will be as follows:

Dr Hedgewar Zone (Kila Maidan); Lalbahadur Shastri Zone (Rajmohallah); Shaheed Bhagat Singh Zone (Nagar Nigam); Maharana Pratap Zone (Sangam Nagar); Chandragupta Morya Zone (Sukhliya); Subhashchandra Bose (Subhash Nagar); Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Scheme 54); Chandra Shekhar Azad (Vijay Nagar); Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar (Pancham Ki Phel); Dr Shyama Prasad Mukharjee (Saket Nagar); Rajmata Scindia (Stadium); Harsiddhi Zone; Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay (Bilawali); Rajendra Dharkar (Hawa Bangla); Laxman Singh Gaur (Dravid Nagar); Kushabhaui Thakre (Aerodrome); Mahatma Gandhi (Narwal); Chhatrapati Shivaji (Krishi Vihar); Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel (Scheme No 94); Rajmata Jijabai (Ramganj Jinsi); Swatantra Veer Vinayak Damodar Sawarkar (Pragati Nagar) and General Hari Singh Nalwa (Bombay Hospital). The purpose of this decision is to bring ease in the working of the corporation and to improve the development in the city.