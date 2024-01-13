Evaluation Of Answersheets: 300 Teachers Deprived Of Payment Since Eight Months In MP's Sardarpur | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a surprising turn of events, the delay in the payment of a substantial remuneration for the evaluation of 54,000 board exam answersheets has left 300 teachers in Sardarpur without their rightful dues, even after an agonising wait of eight months. During the month of May, about 300 teachers were entrusted with evaluating 54,000 answersheets of classes V and VIII from different blocks in Sardarpur tehsil headquarters.

Astonishingly, despite promises of immediate payment, the teachers find themselves in limbo with a sum of Rs 2 lakh hanging in the balance. The teachers were supposed to receive Rs 3 for each answersheet evaluated, but the promised prompt payments turned into a distant dream, raising suspicions of irregularities and potential corruption within the system. Furthermore, the dismay extends to 52 centre heads and sub-centre heads who were appointed for the smooth conduct of the examinations at 26 centres.

Despite their efforts, a collective sum of approximately Rs 2 lakh remains unpaid even after nine months, highlighting a troubling pattern of departmental negligence. In response to the mounting concerns, district project coordinator Keshav Verma attributed the delay to late submission and errors in the billing process, promising swift resolution and the impending disbursement of long-overdue remunerations.