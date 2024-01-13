MP: No Power Cut On Jan 22, Want All To Enjoy Ayodhya Ram Temple LIVE Event On TVs,’ Says Energy Minister Tomar

Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar has ordered that there should be absolutely no power disruption on January 22 so that everybody can watch the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' event live on TVs from their homes.

He said that the entire country is excited for the grand event scheduled in Ayodhya. During this time, the electricity department has announced that there'll be non-stop power flow.

Apart from this, a plan is being made to increase the power levels in Madhya Pradesh. Regarding this, Tomar said that the power companies will give proposals, after which the Regulatory Commission will hear these proposals, and later the decision will be taken. He said that the government is committed to the farmers and the common people, and it is our endeavour to provide as much relief as possible to the people in the form of electricity.

When the Congressmen denied going to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event, the Energy Minister said that if elections were held today, the same Congressmen would have rushed there.

Notably, the Pran Pratistha event of Lord Shri Ram is being organized in Ayodhya on January 22. The Congress leaders have refused to go, whereas the BJP is busy cornering Congress on this issue.