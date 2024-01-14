Indore: Makar Sankranti Fervour Grips City | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Makar Sankranti, usually observed on January 14, will be celebrated on January 15 this year. Interestingly, the festive fervour is already palpable as the city is bubbling with the excitement of kite flying. On the eve of Makar Sankranti, the cityscape transforms into a canvas of kites dancing in the wind, reflecting the contagious energy that precedes this joyous occasion.

The contagious fever of flying kites on Sunday will add an extra layer of excitement, setting the stage for a spirited and colourful Makar Sankranti celebration the following day. Makar Sankranti is marked by kite flying, symbolizing the transition of the sun into a new celestial path. In different regions, the festival is celebrated with unique customs.

In Maharashtra, families exchange til-gul and greet each other with "Til-gulghya, god god bola" (Take sesame sweets and speak sweet words). In South India, it's called Pongal, where rice and milk are boiled in a new clay pot, symbolizing abundance. Along with all this on Makar Sankranti devotees take holy dips in sacred rivers, believed to purify the soul.

The Ganges, Yamuna, and other rivers witness large gatherings of people participating in this auspicious act. Lighting bonfires is a tradition in some areas, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness. People gather around the fire, sing traditional songs, and celebrate the warmth of the community. Makar Sankranti holds cultural importance as it marks the end of winter and the onset of longer days. It's a time for families to come together, express gratitude, and celebrate the beauty of nature's cycles.