No Chill In Indore: Winters Night Temperature Couldn’t Touch Mean Temp Mark; 10.3 Degrees Celsius | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The frequently changing wind pattern and back-to-back western disturbances have kept the city ‘warm’ even when the peak of the winter is expected. The fluctuation in weather continued on Saturday as the day temperature increased above normal by two degrees Celsius. It has already increased by five degrees Celsius in two days. The day temperature on January 10 was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius and it increased above 28 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Moreover, the night temperature also remained above the normal temperature almost throughout the season and it remained significantly more than the mean minimum temperature i.e. 10.3 degrees Celsius. If the Meteorological Department officials are to be believed, there is no relief expected for a couple of days more and not much drop in temperature is expected. The increase in night temperature and humidity had turned the morning hazy for the past 10 days and the city may witness fog if the sky gets clear and wind speed increases.

The Regional Meteorological Department official said that the night temperature would start dropping again for the next three days but the chilly winter would return only after January 16. “The rise in temperature is temporary as it would drop again. However, the fluctuation in temperature would continue for a few more days. The fresh Western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from January 16. Under the same influence, there would be a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius but no significant change in other parts of the country,” Met officials added. The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 28.6 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees Celsius above normal while the minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 16.2 degrees Celsius, which was six degrees Celsius above normal.

Indore’s climate in January

The sky remains mainly clear with a calm/ light surface and there have been occasions when light to moderate amounts of rainfall have been recorded in the month of January. Most of this winter rainfall is due to the effect of western disturbances moving across the northern parts of the country or their induced systems in the central parts of the country.

Sometimes moderate to dense/ very dense fog conditions also arise immediately after winter rains due to which visibility becomes almost zero and visibility gets hampered over Indore causing considerable difficulties for the traffic both in the air and on the road. Sometimes thunderstorms with hail also occur.

On rare occasions, Indore may be affected by cold waves when the minimum temperature is 4.5-6.4°C below normal or severe cold waves when it is 6.5°C or more below normal. The mean maximum temperature of this month is 26.2 degrees Celsius and the mean minimum temperature is 10.3 degrees Celsius which are similar to that of December.