Indore: Special Train Between Indore-Ayodhya To Run From February 10

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Western Railway will operate special trains between Indore and Ayodhya from February 10. Apart from Indore, special trains will also be run from seven other cities of the Western Railway for Ayodhya and surrounding cities. Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh tweeted this information. In the tweet, Jardosh said that Indore-Ayodhya special train will run from February 10. However, the route of this train has not been decided yet. 4

There is a widespread demand for running trains from the city to Ayodhya. It is believed that after the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, a large number of visitors from Malwa-Nimar region will go there for darshan. Apart from Indore, special passenger trains will also be run between Udhna (Surat)-Ayodhya, Mehsana-Salarpur, Vapi-Ayodhya, Vadodara-Ayodhya, Palanpur-Salarpur, Valsad-Ayodhya and Sabarmati-Salarpur on different dates. Some of these trains will pass through some railway stations of Ratlam Railway Division.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A picture of Shri Ram was crafted using thousands of kites on 6 thousand square feet in Gandhi Hall premises and a Ayodhya temple too was made with threads. This attempt will be registered for world record on January 14t. Madhya Pradesh Art Mahotsav, a three-day gathering of art, culture, literature and music, began on Saturday at Gandhi Hall.

Pushkar Soni and Sapna Katfar, directors of Kalastambh, the organiser of the festival, said that the festival was inaugurated by IPS officers Yangchen Gohiya, Varadaraj Rawla, Nidhi Deuskar, Ritu Gupta, Indu Pandey, Tulika Bhadauria and Praveen Kumar Khariwal on Saturday. More than 500 artists in dance, singing, painting and literature genres are participating in the festival. The event is open to all from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm.