Indore Covid Updates: Covid Spread Tentacles 80-Year-Old Man Among Three New C-Cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief for citizens from the increasing cases of Covid-19 as three more people tested Covid positive on Saturday. The new cases include two women and a man who don’t have any travel history. With this, the total number of cases found positive since December 13 increased to 36.

The number of active cases in the city has increased to nine as one of the patients was also discharged from home isolation on Thursday. According to health officials, an 80-year-old man, resident of Clerk Colony, a 67-year-old woman of New Palasia, and a 21-year-old woman of Prajapat Nagar were found positive.

“The 79-year-old man who was hospitalized about a week ago has been discharged from home isolation,” health officials said. “Samples of these patients have been sent for genome sequencing to AIIMS, Bhopal to learn about the strain of virus prevalent in the city,” she added. As per health department records, over 212880 patients were found positive in Indore and over 1,472 had died since the outbreak of the disease.