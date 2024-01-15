MP: MLA Mev Urges Mediamen To Collaborate With Govt For Devpt In Madleshwar | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to catalyse comprehensive development, Mandaleshwar MLA Rajkumar Mev has urged media persons to collaborate with the government. Acknowledging media as the 'third eye' of the government, Mev emphasised their role in reflecting the realities unseen by officials.

The MLA hosted a discussion with the Journalists' Association, including prominent figures like Chaitanya Patwari and Rajesh Pawar, discussing plans to establish Mandaleshwar as a tourism hub. Mev shared ambitious plans, intending to connect Maheshwar, Ujjain, and Omkareshwar, suggesting Mandleshwar, and Choli be included.

Highlighting historical sites like Gupteshwar Mahadev and Chhappan Dev Temple, Mev proposed boosting tourism by enhancing facilities. The MLA envisions Mandaleshwar as a historical and religious tourist destination. Additionally, Mev addressed the safety of Narmada Ghat, vowing to make improvements.

He assured uninterrupted development irrespective of political changes, discouraging corruption in construction projects. Responding to a long-standing demand, Mev pledged support for a Patrakar Bhawan. He promptly wrote to the municipal council, urging them to provide land and committed to facilitating necessary amenities for the building, signaling a positive step towards meeting the journalist community's aspirations.