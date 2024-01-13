Madhya Pradesh: Three Minors Among Five Nabbed With Stolen Mobile, Bike, Batteries In Pithampur | FP Photo

Pithampur (Mhow): The Pithampur police arrested five thieves, including three minors, and recovered a stolen mobile phone, two-wheeler and batteries worth over Rs 2.5 lakh from the accused. According to the information, there was an incident of mobile theft at a mobile shop in Sector 1 of Pithampur Industrial area three days ago. Station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that three days ago, thieves had stolen mobiles and accessories worth more than Rs 2 lakh from a mobile shop.

Verifying the footages of CCTVs installed outside and inside the shop along with the surrounding areas, the police saw the entire incident captured on camera and on the basis of this and after seeing the video which went viral on social media, the police started an investigation. Acting on a tip off, the police arrested three minors along with other two thieves from their homes.

The station in-charge said that the three minors, all residents of Pachor area, the other accused Mushtaq, a resident of Betma and Arjun, a resident of Dewas are involved in the theft case. The police said that these two thieves, along with these minors, first pull down the shutter of the shop and then these minors entered inside the shop.

After stealing the mobile phones and accessories kept in the shop, they used to go back to their destination. The police seized goods worth about Rs 2.5 lakh from these accused, which included several mobile phones, a motorcycle and three batteries. The accused were presented to the court and their remand is being sought so that they can be interrogated in other theft cases.