 MP: 2 Smugglers Held With Heroin Worth ₹3.5Cr Hidden In Car In Mandsaur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 2 Smugglers Held With Heroin Worth ₹3.5Cr Hidden In Car In Mandsaur

MP: 2 Smugglers Held With Heroin Worth ₹3.5Cr Hidden In Car In Mandsaur

The team received a tip-off that a large consignment of contraband was being transported in a car and headed towards Mandsaur.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a major drug haul, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has seized a substantial quantity of heroin worth Rs 3.5 crore near Shamgarh Suwasra Road and arrested two persons in this connection. The seized drug was hidden in the secret box of the car's rear tyres.

The team received a tip-off that a large consignment of contraband was being transported in a car and headed towards Mandsaur. Acting on a tip-off, the team laid naka near Garoth Shamgarh Road in Bardia Amra village.

The team intercepted a car over suspicion and apprehended two individuals seated in the car. The car was transported to the Central Narcotics Office for further investigation. Upon interrogation, the driver disclosed that the drug was hidden in the secret box of the car's rear tyres.

A subsequent search uncovered 3.4 kg of heroin hidden in a secret compartment adjacent to the tyre. The estimated value of the confiscated drugs is approximately Rs 3.5 crore.

The accused have been taken into custody by the CNB team. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession of a drug. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of supply and intended destination.

Efforts were on to trace other members of the gang and identify the area from where the consignment was being pushed. Further, raids would be conducted to trace the source of the supply of drugs in the region.

Read Also
Indore: Car Brutally Crushes Puppy To Death; FIR Registered After Horrific CCTV Footage Surfaces
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 2 Smugglers Held With Heroin Worth ₹3.5Cr Hidden In Car In Mandsaur

MP: 2 Smugglers Held With Heroin Worth ₹3.5Cr Hidden In Car In Mandsaur

MP CM Mohan Yadav's ‘Raahgiri’ To Restart Tomorrow; Prep Begins

MP CM Mohan Yadav's ‘Raahgiri’ To Restart Tomorrow; Prep Begins

Indore: Man Stabbed With Bottle Near Liquor Shop

Indore: Man Stabbed With Bottle Near Liquor Shop

Indore: Unregistered Children's Home Sealed

Indore: Unregistered Children's Home Sealed

Indore: Students, New Constables, Citizens Perform Surya Namaskar

Indore: Students, New Constables, Citizens Perform Surya Namaskar