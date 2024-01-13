MP: 2 Smugglers Held With Heroin Worth ₹3.5Cr Hidden In Car In Mandsaur

Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a major drug haul, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has seized a substantial quantity of heroin worth Rs 3.5 crore near Shamgarh Suwasra Road and arrested two persons in this connection. The seized drug was hidden in the secret box of the car's rear tyres.

The team received a tip-off that a large consignment of contraband was being transported in a car and headed towards Mandsaur. Acting on a tip-off, the team laid naka near Garoth Shamgarh Road in Bardia Amra village.

The team intercepted a car over suspicion and apprehended two individuals seated in the car. The car was transported to the Central Narcotics Office for further investigation. Upon interrogation, the driver disclosed that the drug was hidden in the secret box of the car's rear tyres.

A subsequent search uncovered 3.4 kg of heroin hidden in a secret compartment adjacent to the tyre. The estimated value of the confiscated drugs is approximately Rs 3.5 crore.

The accused have been taken into custody by the CNB team. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession of a drug. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of supply and intended destination.

Efforts were on to trace other members of the gang and identify the area from where the consignment was being pushed. Further, raids would be conducted to trace the source of the supply of drugs in the region.