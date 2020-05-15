Madhya Pradesh efforts contained COVID-19 infection rate, shows IIM Indore research

In a research conducted by Indian Institute of Management Indore faculty Professor Sayantan Banerjee and his team, it was revealed that MP, with necessary interventions controlled the surge of coronavirus infections.

“The state and local administration took all the necessary interventions. Had the trend of infection spread continued without implementing them, the current number of Covid-19 cases would have crossed the count of 10,000 (as compared to the current figure of around 4,500). Also, on the brighter side, the recovery rate currently stands at around 48 percent,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee has been doing a study on the COVID-19 situation prevailing in different states in India along with his collaborators, as a part of the COV-N Study group.

Around 30 days ago, their study had predicted 2,500 to 3,000 cases by the end of April, and the observed tally stood at 2,660 on April 30.

“We were using a network-based epidemiological model to predict the number of infections in the state. The primary aim of that study was to project figures for the number of infections, the possible burden on the healthcare system, and suggesting actions that can be taken by the administration at that point,” Banerjee said.