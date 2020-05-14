Indore: No end in sight to MGM Junior Doctors’ Association and a professor squabble

Amid fight against COVID-19, the squabble between Junior Doctors’ Association and a professor of surgery department of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College continued even after 20 days.

JDA has launched a campaign on twitter with #SayNotooppression and #Satyamevajayate for pressing their demand to launch probe in the matter of dispute between JDA and professor.

They also alleged that more than 20 days have passed but no inquiry has been done in the matter even when they have lodged a complaint with Divisional Commissioner, MGM Medical College Dean and MCI.

“We have been demanding the authorities to launch a probe into the matter as we are living in an environment of fear and threat,” the JDA mentioned along with tagging the Chief Minister, Health Minister, Indore Collector and other authorities.

Their campaign also got support from Junior Doctors’ Association of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and from Federation of Resident Doctors Associations which retweeted their demand and along with asking the authorities on failing to launch the probe.

The matter started since the last week of April when JDA alleged that the then in-charge HoD Dr Arvind Ghanghoriya threatened JDA president Dr Shashank Singh Baghel and Dr Pawan More for ruining their career. However, Dr Ghanghoriya had rubbished the claims and termed it a conspiracy against him as he only asked the junior doctors to join COVID-19 duty.