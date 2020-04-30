Indore: Dispute between Senior professor and Junior Doctors’ Association turns murkier

Indore: Dispute between the Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) and senior professor of Surgery turned murkier on Wednesday when junior doctors denied the claims of the professor about their absenteeism while the professor had even sent notices to the homes of doctors for not joining duty.

Family of one of the two junior doctors even received the notice while the JDA released an official statement over their complaint and demand as well.

“Prof Dr Arvind Ghanghoriya is doing wrong use of his powers and he had given false information of absenteeism of JDA President Dr Shashank Singh Baghel and Dr Pawan More. Even both the junior doctors were called for duty in Dean Office from April 25,” JDA said.

They also claimed that Dr Ghanghoriya had even threatened them for going to Dean and Commissioner to complain against him. Dr Shashank Singh Baghel said that they also met Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal on Wednesday and asked her to take action over the same.

“Dean mam informed us that she had sent the matter to higher authorities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Ghanghoriya said he had informed about his side to Dean on Tuesday.

“I haven’t got any call from the Dean or any authorities in this regard. I will put my side before the authorities when called,” he said adding “I had given notices to them for not joining duty and have already informed about it to the Dean.”

JDA had lodged a complaint against Dr Ghanghoriya for threatening Dr Shashank and Dr Pawan for ruining their career with the allegation that they released false information of pending samples reports of resident doctors in media.

Dr Ghanghoriya had rubbished the claims and termed it conspiracy against him for stopping him to be upcoming HoD.