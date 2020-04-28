Indore: Junior Doctors’ Association of MY hospital complains to Dean, allege senior professor of threatning

Indore: Junior Doctors’ Association of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital administration is up in arms against a senior professor of Surgery Department on Tuesday and alleged that he threatened the president of JDA to ruin his career and to destroy the junior doctors’ association.

JDA has lodged a complaint with the Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and also sent the complaint to Principal Secretary, ACS and other officers of Medical Education Department with the demand to transfer him at least for three years.

However, the professor rubbished allegations and said that the junior doctor lodged complaint against him when he took action on him for not joining COVID duty. Professor also termed it a conspiracy against him by some department people for stopping him to become HoD.

As per the complaint lodged by JDA, Dr Arvind Ghanghoria threatened JDA president Dr Shashank Singh Baghel and Dr Pawan with the allegations of spreading false information in media about delay in sample testing of resident doctors.

“Recently, media had published news about pending reports of some residents. Wife of Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, Dr Shikha Ghanghoria (Professor in Pathology Department) blamed Dr Shashank for the same and she didn’t listen to him when he tried to confront her. Later, Dr Arvind Ghanghoria also blamed Dr Shashank and JDA to disrepute Dr Shikha and threatened him,” JDA mentioned in its complaint.

They also mentioned that they tried to clarify that JDA or Dr Shashank didn’t release any such news in the media but Dr Arvind threatened them for life and to ruin their career along with claiming to destroy JDA as well.

“We demand action against the professor as we are concerned about our career which he can ruin by doing any unjust. We demand him to get transferred to any other medical college for three years,” JDA mentioned.

It’s a conspiracy: Professor

Talking to Free Press, Dr Arvind Ghanghoria rubbished the allegations of JDA and said that the president of JDA has tried to settle scores as he scolded him for not doing COVID duty

“Everyone is asked to perform duty in COVID ward and so as Dr Shashank and Dr Pawan. They refused to go on duty for COVID after which I scolded him for the same as everyone is suppose to perform their duties in this tough time,” he said.

"I had informed Dean about their absenteeism for last 15 days, on April 25." Dr Ghanghoria added.

Dr Ghanghoria added that JDA lodged a false complaint against him and also termed it a conspiracy.

“As I am the senior most professor after Dr RK Mathur. I will become HoD after the retirement of Dr Mathur but some of the teachers don’t want to see me as HoD and playing politics by conspiring against me,” he claimed.

We have informed higher authorities: Dean

Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal said that the matter has come to her cognizance and she has informed the senior authorities about the same.