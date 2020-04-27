Indore: Betma TI punished for 'hiding' liquor seizure

Indore: Betma police station in charge was line attached for not informing senior officials after seizing liquor from a person last night. The TI also allegedly tried to hide the incident to give benefit to the accused.

IG Sharma got a tip-off that huge quantity of liquor was recovered by the police in Betma area last night but it was being "kept under wraps". On receiving information, SP (west) was Instructed by IG to investigate the case after which IPS Dharmaraj Meena was sent to the police station. Meena gave a report in which it was clear that the police seized the booty around 2 am but TI DPS Chouhan didn’t give information his seniors about the same and no case was registered against the accused.

After the report, IG directed the DIG to line attach to the TI and appoint another inspector there. Sanjay Sharma was appointed as the new TI of Betma police station. Also, IG instructed SP (west) to investigate the matter and to collect information about the liquor supplier.