Indore: Aurobindo Hospital 'delivers' miracle, cures corona infected mom and newborn

Amid all odds, a 24-year-old woman has successfully defeated the deadly COVID-19 disease and was discharged from the hospital with her eight-day-old child on Sunday. She delivered a healthy child while she was positive and this was done by the efforts of doctors of Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences.

Doctors claimed that performing surgery on the positive patient was challenging as keeping the newborn safe was also important. Farha Khan, resident of Manoramaganj, was admitted to SAIMS on April 1 after she was tested COVID-19 positive. Farha and her son both were tested negative after which she was discharged from the hospital.

“I am very happy that I defeated the disease and my son is also healthy. I am thankful to the doctors and staff of SAIMS which helped him in getting rid of the deadly disease. I and my child both are healthy and happy,” Farha Khan told Free Press.

Meanwhile, HoD of gynecology department in SAIMS Dr Neeta Natu said, “Performing Cesarean delivery of a positive patient was challenging as keeping ourselves and the team safe from the infection important. We had to go in for cesarean delivery of the patient as her first delivery was also cesarean.”

She said that a team of 8-10 doctors performed the surgery which included experts in anesthesia, pediatrics and others. Contd. on P8

“After performing the delivery, we had to keep the OT shut for three days and sanitize it continuously. We are happy that we discharged the patient and baby healthy,” the HoD said.

Team involved in surgery includes Dr Neeta Natu, Dr Nootan Chandwaskar, Dr Neeta Karda, Dr Sunita Mishra, Dr Sadhna Samvatsarkar and others.

Chairman of SAIMS Dr Vinod Bhandari told Free Press that five more pregnant women, positive of COVID19 are admitted to the hospital.

“We are providing special care to these patients and have admitted them to a separate ward. I cannot comment whether it was first delivery of any COVID-19 patient but our team is working tirelessly to save patients from the disease,” Dr Bhandari said.