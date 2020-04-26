Indore: With no one listening, teacher takes to Facebook seeking coronavirus test of mom-in-law

Indore: With all her requests falling on deaf ears, a lady teacher, whose husband recently died of coronavirus infection and daughter tested positive, took to social media urging people to get a medical team to her house for testing her and her 80-year-old mother-in-law for coronavirus.

“My husband expired due to corona… My daughter has been tested positive… My mother-in-law is above 80 years… We have been requesting the authorities to come to our houses for COVID test but no one is approaching us… Kindly lend a helping hand if anyone can ask the team to come to our house and do our corona test as I am unable to take her to hospital in her present condition… please help,” Mamta Ojha, a visiting faculty to colleges, said in her Facebook on Saturday.

Within a few hours of her post, authorities contacted her and assured her of getting her and her mother-in-law tested.

A resident of Neelkanth Colony, Ojha’s life turned upside down when her husband Anil Ojha was tested positive for coronavirus and died during treatment.

Her daughter also tested positive prompting her to request authorities to come to her house and take samples of her and her mother-in-law also for testing, but to no avail, till that is she took to Facebook to share her plight.